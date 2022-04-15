2 people indicted in child sex abuse case in Elliott County

Joseph Gembarowski is accused of trading alcohol and drugs for sex with underage children

ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Two people have been indicted in a child sex abuse case in Elliott County.

The investigation began in mid-March. Latasha Kidd was also charged in the indictment with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Gembarowski was indicted on the following charges: Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 18 years of age 1st Degree, two counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Promoting a Minor under the age of 16 in a Sexual Performance.