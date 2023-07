2 people found shot in wooded area in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were found shot in a wooded area Tuesday evening in Corbin, police said.

The people were found in an area off of 5th Street and Scuffletown Road with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Both were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital and are still in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

