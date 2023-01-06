2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road.

Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say FLOCK license plate readers helped identify the suspects’ vehicle. Both men are charged with assault – first degree.

They’re being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.