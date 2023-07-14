2 hospitalized after gas grill fire in food truck at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire from a gas grill of a food truck sitting at the Kentucky Horse Park sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.

The fire caused serious burns to two people, who were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Breyerfest is currently underway at the horse park, which is a three-day festival celebrating horses. The festival features a multitude of food trucks.

It’s unsure which food truck was affected.

No other information was immediately available.