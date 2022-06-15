UPDATE: Ex-prison officer sentenced for sexual abuse of inmates

A federal grand jury sitting in Lexington returned an indictment charging Christopher Brian Goodwin, 45, of Winchester, Ky., of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of aggravated sexual abuse by force, seven counts of abusive sexual contact, three counts of sexual abuse of a ward, and one count of providing a prohibited object to an inmate.

Goodwin’s indictment alleges that on several occasions, between April 2019 and September 2019, he engaged in sexual conduct with four inmates in BOP custody, prosecutors said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that on at least one of those occasions, he sexually abused an inmate by using a threat that if the victim did not comply, they would be subjected to death, bodily injury, or kidnapping, according to the indictment.

Goodwin is also alleged to have provided cigarettes to an inmate.

In a separate indictment, Hosea Lee Jr., 42, of Phenix City, Al., was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, eight counts of sexual abuse of a ward, two counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of providing a prohibited object to an inmate.

Lee’s indictment alleges that, between August 2019 and December 2019, he engaged in sexual conduct with five inmates in BOP custody.

It is alleged that Lee sexually abused two of the victims by using a threat that their families and children would be killed or harmed if they did not comply. Lee’s indictment also alleges that he was a drug treatment specialist and illegally provided Suboxone to an inmate, among other prohibited items.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; William J. Hannah, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Filed Office; and Edward J. Gray, Acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, announced the indictment.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the DOJ OIG and the FBI. The cases are being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tashena Fannin and Kate K. Smith.

Goodwin is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance on Friday, July 30 in Lexington, and Lee is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance on Friday, August 6, also in Lexington.

As WTVQ ABC 36 News reported in April and May, at least two inmates have named Goodwin and Lee in lawsuits alleging abuse similar to that listed in the indictment.

If convicted of their charges, they each face up to one year in prison of the deprivation of rights under color of law charge; up to life in prison for the aggravated sexual abuse charges; up to 15 years for the sexual abuse of a ward charges; up to two years for the sexual abuse by force; up to 20 years for providing a narcotic to an inmate charge; and up to six months for providing other prohibited objects to an inmate.

However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.