2 Floyd Co. high school students killed in crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Floyd County students were killed in a crash over the weekend.

The two were Prestonsburg High School students.

Floyd County Schools released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Floyd County Schools experienced a tragic loss over the weekend with passing of two Prestonsburg High School students in a vehicle accident. Counselors will be available at PHS, Adams Middle School, and Allen Elementary School on Monday, July 24th, and in the coming days to meet with students and anyone in our community affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to all those involved in the accident and their families as well. If anyone in our school community needs additional support or needs to speak with someone, we invite you to contact a school counselor at any of our schools.”

No other information was immediately released.