2 dead, 3 arrested after Pike Co. shooting

BELFRY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people are dead and three people were arrested after a shooting in Pike County on Friday.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a home on State Highway 292 W where they found three people were shot.

Jacob Adair, Rodney Estep and Chasity Adair were all found shot at the home.

Jacob and Rodney were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP said.

Chasity was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet, all of Cincinnati, were arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.