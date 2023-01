1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!

UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st.

The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.

UK says mom Zamiri was surprised her baby girl was the first born in 2023.

UK Healthcare gave the family a special gift basket to celebrate the birth.