19th Annual Father’s Day Family Celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– The 19th annual Father’s Day Family Celebration is Saturday at Douglass Park.

The Father’s Day celebration is a free community- wide event hosted by Fatherhood Initiative, an organization that provides fathers with the tools they need to overcome barriers and achieve healthy, lifelong relationships.

They work with fathers in correctional facilities, recovery spaces and is open to the public.

Fatherhood Initiative has been active in Lexington for two years.

Jared Sloan, the director of Fatherhood Initiative, says this year’s event has more than 20 sponsors and 70 volunteers.

He also says the celebration works to encourage fathers to be present both physically and mentally.

“We just get together and recognize and celebrate the men and the fathers that are present and in homes,” says Sloan. “And encourage ones to be more engaged in their homes.”

Last year the event drew in more than 600 people. This year Fatherhood Initiative and organizers are hoping to see even more people come out and celebrate.

While the event focuses on fathers, organizers say moms are every bit as important.

“And we are very thankful for the moms and those figures in our neighborhoods that stand in the gap of absent fathers,” says Sloan.

The main event will take place at Douglass Park from 11 to 2 p.m.

The first event of the day is the Men’s prayer breakfast at the First African Missionary Baptist Church lawn from 9 to 10 a.m. The second event is the father-family march from the church to Douglass Park.

There will be a free grilled picnic boxed lunch, games, giveaways, music, free father and family photos, face painting and ice cream at Douglass Park.

“Bring kids, bring family, bring anybody,” says Zach Farmer, Program Specialist for Fatherhood Initiative. “I know they see fatherhood celebration and think fatherhood only, buy anybody can come. It’s a fun event at the park.”

The Fatherhood Initiative hopes to see families there to “empower fathers, encourage families and celebrate community.”