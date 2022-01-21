1969 graduate named to vacant spot on KSU board

Patton filling McGraw's unexpired term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gerald Patton, Ph.D., of Rancho Mirage, Calif., a KSU alum and former student government president, has been named to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

He replaces Candace McGraw, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2027.

“I am thrilled that Gerald Patton has chosen to help steer the future of Kentucky State University,” said Beshear. “Dr. Patton’s intimate history with KSU will undoubtedly serve as a guiding beacon and put the university on a course for success.”

“Emblazoned over the entry door of Carver Hall on the campus of Kentucky State University are the words ‘enter to learn go out to serve’,” said Dr. Patton. “I am honored to return after more than 50 years to serve my alma mater as a member of its governing board, the Board of Regents.”

He went on to say, “Kentucky State University is at a critical time and pivotal point in its 135-year history as Kentucky’s state historically Black and land grant institution. There are myriad major challenges to confront. I understand and am an ardent advocate for Kentucky State – its hallowed traditions, historic mission, institutional integrity and contemporary aspirations. I am willing, committed and ready to join in helping KSU in continuing to move onward, upward and ever forward!”

After graduating from KSU in 1969, Patton went on to obtain a master’s degree from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from the University of Iowa, both in history. Professionally, he served as deputy commissioner of higher education at the New York Education Department and taught at North Carolina State University and at Washington University in St. Louis.

Before retiring, Dr. Patton was Director of Assessment and Educational Effectiveness at California State University, Fullerton.

“I fully support the Governor’s appointment of Gerald Patton to the Board of Regents for Kentucky State University and I am thankful on behalf of the university to see the institution’s future in such good and capable hands,” said state Representative and Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham.

The Louisville Branch NAACP issued a statement saying it “applauds Gov. Beshear’s appointment of Dr. Gerald Patton to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents. Dr. Patton has a long and distinguished career in various positions in higher education. In addition, he has a proven commitment to the university, having served as a student as president of the student council to being the keynote speaker at the 1999 Founders’ Day convocation and the convener for the class of 1969’s 50th reunion.”