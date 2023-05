19-year-old charged with murder of teen on Summerhill Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old is charged with the murder of a teenager on Summerhill Drive in Lexington.

Stewart Watson allegedly fatally shot 16-year-old Michael Stinnett on May 5. A 19-year-old man was critically injured and another 19-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Watson is also charged with robbery.

