Victim identified in Summerhill Drive homicide

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A teenager is dead and two other people were injured after a shooting Friday night in Lexington.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Michael Ray Stinnett. The Fayette County coroner says Stinnett died around 8 p.m.

Lexington police say they were called out to the 1600 block of Summerhill Drive for a shooting, just after 7 o’clock. When they arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

Police say Stinnett died at the scene. Police say a 19-year old is in critical condition. Another 19-year old man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.