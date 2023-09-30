Rock the Block event held in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- This weekend, dozens of volunteers picked up their tools and got to work to help Richmond families with some home repairs.

It was part of the Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark county’s Rock the Block event.

The event took place in the Douglas Court neighborhood for a neighborhood beautification blitz. The blitz was aimed at continuing the legacy of former’s President Jimmy Carter’s ‘Hammering in the Hills program from 1997.

Carter visited the neighborhood 26 years ago to help build habitat homes for local families.

On Saturday, families say they were grateful for the help they received from volunteers who spent time making repairs, painting, and other upgrades to their homes.

“It’s such a blessing and I call them earth angels, that’s what I told them this morning. I said ‘you don’t have to do what you’re doing. You don’t have to take that time out’ but they do,” says Angela Howell, who is a homeowner.

Among the volunteers included theEKU softball team, students with Berea College and other organizations and churches.

“It means a lot. Especially when you meet the homeowner face to face and they come out smiling. And they show their appreciation. It’s really heartwarming and I just really appreciate it being able to come out today,” says Tre Simmons, a volunteer and student from EKU.

