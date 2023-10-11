18-year-old accused of burglarizing Campbellsville University field house

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 18-year-old is accused of burglarizing a field house on Campbellsville University’s campus on Monday night.

Yesterday around 7 a.m., university police were called to the Hord’s Field House for a report of a burglary.

A Campbellsville University coach walked into the field house and found a man, later identified as Gabriel Adams, inside, police said.

Adams allegedly fled after being seen, however, was arrested shortly later outside the building.

Police say Adams initially entered the field house around 10:30 p.m. Monday and was caught around 7 a.m. the next day.

While inside, Adams had ransacked and destroyed several rooms, and stole a small amount of cash and some clothing items, police said.

He’s charged with burglary, public intoxication and theft by unlawful taking.