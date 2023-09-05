17-year-old harassed by 2 juveniles wearing KKK attire at Bell Co. Walmart

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 17-year-old boy was harassed by two juveniles wearing KKK attire and using racial slurs at a Middlesboro Walmart last week, police say.

Middlesboro police received the report Sunday from the boy and his mother about the Aug. 27 incident.

A 17-year-old boy was shopping at Walmart when he was harassed by two juveniles, one of whom was wearing KKK attire and using racial slurs.

The incident was posted on TikTok by user domthakid5. The 17-year-old is seen in the video being followed while repeatedly asking the two juveniles to stop.

“Stop. Dude, take it off,” the 17-year-old was telling the two harassing him.

You can watch the TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@domthakid5/video/7274335023203913003?lang=en

Middlesboro police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call them at 606-248-3636.