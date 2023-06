16-year-old dies in drowning at Paintsville Lake

WEST LIBERTY (WTVQ) — A 16-year-old died after downing at Paintsville Lake over the weekend.

According to the Morgan County coroner, the 16-year-old died Saturday while swimming with friends near the Lost Creek boat ramp.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is handling the investigation.

The 16-year-old’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.