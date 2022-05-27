15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale this weekend

The event starts in Greenup County and ends in Letcher County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale continues through Memorial Day Weekend. It kicked off on Thursday, May 26th, and wraps up on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Starting in Greenup County and running along U.S. 23 through Eastern Kentucky counties, the yard sale ends in Letcher County near the Virginia state border. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

According to the Louisa Police Department, sellers are permitted to set up at their local flea market, or on privately owned property they either own or have permission from the owner to set up on. Officers say sellers should not set up on the right-of-ways of the state highway, state property, or county property.