15,000 books collected for Eastern Kentucky libraries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to the International Book Project, Eastern Kentucky will receive more than 15,000 books to replenish libraries damaged by July flooding.

The book drive for Eastern Kentucky took place between Sept. 12-16, with books still being donated after the 16th, according to Director of Development Jill Gookin.

The original goal was to collect 5,000 books for Hindman Elementary School in Knott County — but thanks to the over 10,000 additional books donated, the International Book Project can provide books to other libraries including Hindman Settlement School and Mary Jame Potter Elementary. The project is now working with Kentucky Valley Educational Co-Op to determine other needs in the region as well.

“Our school was impacted by the July 2022 flooding in South Eastern Kentucky. The flood waters impacted every room in the building which included the library. All desks, tables, shelves and books have been discarded. The entire collection of 13,000 books is lost. Books provided by IBP have allowed my school to rebuild our collection and provide reading materials for the students and staff,” said Darlene Johnson, with Hindman Elementary School, in a press release.