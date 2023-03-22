1,500 gallons of gas spills at Sunoco on Red Mile Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 1,500 gallons of gas was spilled from a leak at the Sunoco on Red Mile Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the gas spill was a result of issues filling the underground tanks around 11:30 a.m. The gas was mostly trapped in a runoff area. Fire crews tested the area and found “trace amounts” in the water in the runoff.

Crews are still at the scene monitoring clean-up in the 600 block of Red Mile Road.