Turning MUCH Warmer and then Wetter..

Jeremy Kappell,

After an unseasonably cold few days, sunshine combines with a southwesterly wind to allow temps to jump on Sunday with highs warming into the low to mid 60’s.

2020 Futurecast Temperatures

The warmth continues into the new work week.  However, moisture also returns with a good chance for scattered showers and storms starting Monday.

2020 Futurecast Regional

Thanks to a series of fronts and an active jet stream pattern, we’ll see several chances for rain and storms through midweek with storms likely Monday night and returning by late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Explainer Map

This could be a major severe weather maker for the Nation’s Heartland with an outbreak of tornadoes possible across parts of the Plains and much of the Mississippi River Valley.

Spc Wide Special

Strong storms will be a possibility locally as a dynamic front sweeps through the region.  We’ll see much calmer conditions arriving for the end of the week as we head towards Good Friday with seasonably mild temps.

7 Day Pm Jeremy

SUNDAY: Sunny, turning much warmer.  High 62°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms.  High 65°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with small storm chance.  High 70°

WEDNESDAY: Storms developing.  Possibly strong late.  High 72°

 

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

