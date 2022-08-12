12-year-old’s remains found in Johnson County

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old child’s remains were found in Van Lear Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a reported assault in Van Lear around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paintsville EMS transported the man to Highlands ARH Hospital.

After an investigation, deputies say they learned the man’s 12-year-old daughter was missing. JCSO and Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began a search, where they found the remains of the child.

The case is still under investigation.