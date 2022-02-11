101 Wildcats earn place on the SEC Fall Sports Academic Honor Roll

Third highest number of honorees in the league

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – A total of 101 University of Kentucky student-athletes earned a place on the 2021 Fall Sports Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. UK had the third-highest number of honorees in the league.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms. UK had 11 representatives from men’s cross country, 13 from women’s cross country, 38 from football, 16 from men’s soccer, 15 from women’s soccer and eight from volleyball. Among other qualifications, a student-athlete must have a 3.0 grade-point average for the preceding academic year or a cumulative 3.0 GPA in order to be named to the list.

In addition to the academic success, Kentucky teams also had success on the fields of competition in the fall. Men’s soccer had a 15-2-4 record, won the Conference USA tournament title and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by eventual champion Clemson in overtime. Volleyball was 25-5 and won its fifth-consecutive SEC championship. Football went 10-3 – only the fourth 10-win season in school history – and capped the season with a win in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and No. 18/15 national ranking. Women’s cross country finished third out of 40 teams at the NCAA Regional and the men were ninth out of 39 teams at the regional.

2021 SEC FALL SPORTS HONOR ROLL

Kentucky – Sport – Major

Jake Allen – M Cross Country – Accounting, Finance

Jacob Brizendine – M Cross Country – Biology

Matt Duvall – M Cross Country – Marketing

Mclean Griffin – M Cross Country – Finance

Ethan Kern – M Cross Country – Finance, Economics

Jonah Mitchell – M Cross Country – Kinesiology

Harper Moore – M Cross Country – Kinesiology

Gabriel Szalay – M Cross Country – Economics

Trevor Warren – M Cross Country – Economics

Shane Williams – M Cross Country – Finance

Aaron Withrow – M Cross Country – Finance, Accounting

Perri Bockrath – W Cross Country – Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Rachel Boice – W Cross Country – Biology

Sophie Carrier – W Cross Country – Elementary Education

Jenna Gearing – W Cross Country – Sport, Fitness, and Recreation Management

Tori Herman – W Cross Country – Finance

Kaylie Kenne – W Cross Country – Human Health Sciences

Kaitlyn Lacy – W Cross Country – Marketing

Mallory Liggett – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Sarah Michels – W Cross Country – Journalism, Political Science

Natalie Molotky – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Jenna Schwinghamer – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Kelli Walsh – W Cross Country – Finance, Accounting

Athena Young – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald – Football – Digital Design Literacy

Sam Anaele – Football – Communication

Alex Bascom – Football – Finance, Management

Richard Bascom – Football – Finance, Management

Brenden Bates – Football – Consumer Economics & Family Financial Counseling

Isaiah Beasley – Football – Psychology

Zac Berezowitz – Football – Economics

Jase Bruner – Football – Economics

Yusuf Corker – Football – Undeclared

Izayah Cummings – Football – Management

Patrick Delahunty – Football – Finance

Austin Dotson – Football – Sociology

Ben Drake – Football – Communication

Michael Drennen II – Football – Finance

Darren Edmond – Football – Digital Media and Design

Braxton Eiserman – Football – Art Studio

Luke Fortner – Football – Mechanical Engineering

Cody Goatley – Football – Agricultural Economics

Colin Goodfellow – Football – Kinesiology

Darren Green – Football – Social Work

Rickey Hyatt Jr. – Football – Sociology

D’Eryk Jackson – Football – Communication

Zach Johnson – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Luke Leeper – Football – Kinesiology

Tyler Markray , Sr. – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Jordan Morrow – Football – Communication

William Nalty – Football – Communication

Josh Paschal – Football – Family Sciences

Clay Perry – Football – Management

Chance Poore – Football – Consumer Economics & Family Financial Counseling, Economics

Matt Ruffolo – Football – Business Administration

Earnest Sanders IV – Football – Communication

Clevan Thomas Jr. – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Keaton Upshaw – Football – Community and Leadership Development

Carrington Valentine – Football – Journalism

Jack Varga – Football – Finance, Marketing

Graham Wald – Football – Finance

Quintin Wilson – Football – Business Administration

Jalen Bigby – M Soccer – Marketing

Eythor Bjorgolfsson – M Soccer – Economics

Ben Damge – M Soccer – Finance, Accounting

Andrew Erickson – M Soccer – Marketing, Communication

Daniel Evans – M Soccer – Finance

Luis Grassow – M Soccer – Sociology

Cole Guindon – M Soccer – Management

Clay Holstad – M Soccer – Chemical Engineering

Brock Lindow – M Soccer – Computer Engineering

Enzo Mauriz – M Soccer – Management

Marcel Meinzer – M Soccer – Communication

Bailey Rouse – M Soccer – Environmental Engineering

Robert Screen – M Soccer – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology

Ryan Troutman – M Soccer – Management

Mason Visconti – M Soccer – Communication

Ben Wendell – M Soccer – Neuroscience

Valdis Bjorg – W Soccer – Psychology

Marissa Bosco – W Soccer – Education and Counseling-Psychology

Miranda Jimenez – W Soccer – Communication

Josie Knight – W Soccer – Psychology

Gretchen Mills – W Soccer – Accounting, Finance

Marie Olesen – W Soccer – Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Madi Rennie – W Soccer – Management, Integrated Strategic Communication

Jordyn Rhodes – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Hannah Richardson – W Soccer – Communication

Peyton Rimko – W Soccer – Management

Sarah Siekkinen – W Soccer – Civil Engineering

Steph Stull – W Soccer – Biomedical Engineering

Caroline Trout – W Soccer – Finance, Management

Ulfa Ulfarsdottir – W Soccer – Mathematical Economics

Anna Young – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Maddie Berezowitz – Volleyball – Finance, Management

Elise Goetzinger – Volleyball – Chemistry

Reagan Rutherford – Volleyball – Management

Cameron Scheitzach – Volleyball – Kinesiology

Madi Skinner – Volleyball – Human Nutrition

Alli Stumler – Volleyball – Elementary Education

Lauren Tharp – Volleyball – Special Education

Riah Walker – Volleyball – Undeclared

UK’s players on the SEC Honor Roll continues the trend of strong academic news:

In November, it was announced that UK student-athletes broke both school record for Federal Graduation Rate and tied the school record in the NCAA Graduation Success Rate. UK has broken or tied the GSR school record every year since the NCAA began measuring that statistic in 2005.

Including the 2021 winter commencement and last spring’s graduation, 115 Wildcat student-athletes earned degrees during the 2021 calendar year. In December, 395 Wildcats achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the fall semester, including 107 Cats who reached 4.0 for the semester. That continued UK Athletics’ streak of 19 consecutive semesters with a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or higher.

UK Athletics supports the academic success of its student-athletes through CATS – the first academic center of its kind dedicated solely to serving student-athletes. CATS is an important component of UK’s Student-Athlete Experience division, committed to preparing student-athletes to enter life after UK.