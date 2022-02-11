101 Wildcats earn place on the SEC Fall Sports Academic Honor Roll
Third highest number of honorees in the league
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – A total of 101 University of Kentucky student-athletes earned a place on the 2021 Fall Sports Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. UK had the third-highest number of honorees in the league.
The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms. UK had 11 representatives from men’s cross country, 13 from women’s cross country, 38 from football, 16 from men’s soccer, 15 from women’s soccer and eight from volleyball. Among other qualifications, a student-athlete must have a 3.0 grade-point average for the preceding academic year or a cumulative 3.0 GPA in order to be named to the list.
In addition to the academic success, Kentucky teams also had success on the fields of competition in the fall. Men’s soccer had a 15-2-4 record, won the Conference USA tournament title and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by eventual champion Clemson in overtime. Volleyball was 25-5 and won its fifth-consecutive SEC championship. Football went 10-3 – only the fourth 10-win season in school history – and capped the season with a win in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and No. 18/15 national ranking. Women’s cross country finished third out of 40 teams at the NCAA Regional and the men were ninth out of 39 teams at the regional.
2021 SEC FALL SPORTS HONOR ROLL
Kentucky – Sport – Major
Jake Allen – M Cross Country – Accounting, Finance
Jacob Brizendine – M Cross Country – Biology
Matt Duvall – M Cross Country – Marketing
Mclean Griffin – M Cross Country – Finance
Ethan Kern – M Cross Country – Finance, Economics
Jonah Mitchell – M Cross Country – Kinesiology
Harper Moore – M Cross Country – Kinesiology
Gabriel Szalay – M Cross Country – Economics
Trevor Warren – M Cross Country – Economics
Shane Williams – M Cross Country – Finance
Aaron Withrow – M Cross Country – Finance, Accounting
Perri Bockrath – W Cross Country – Environmental & Sustainability Studies
Rachel Boice – W Cross Country – Biology
Sophie Carrier – W Cross Country – Elementary Education
Jenna Gearing – W Cross Country – Sport, Fitness, and Recreation Management
Tori Herman – W Cross Country – Finance
Kaylie Kenne – W Cross Country – Human Health Sciences
Kaitlyn Lacy – W Cross Country – Marketing
Mallory Liggett – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Sarah Michels – W Cross Country – Journalism, Political Science
Natalie Molotky – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Jenna Schwinghamer – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Kelli Walsh – W Cross Country – Finance, Accounting
Athena Young – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald – Football – Digital Design Literacy
Sam Anaele – Football – Communication
Alex Bascom – Football – Finance, Management
Richard Bascom – Football – Finance, Management
Brenden Bates – Football – Consumer Economics & Family Financial Counseling
Isaiah Beasley – Football – Psychology
Zac Berezowitz – Football – Economics
Jase Bruner – Football – Economics
Yusuf Corker – Football – Undeclared
Izayah Cummings – Football – Management
Patrick Delahunty – Football – Finance
Austin Dotson – Football – Sociology
Ben Drake – Football – Communication
Michael Drennen II – Football – Finance
Darren Edmond – Football – Digital Media and Design
Braxton Eiserman – Football – Art Studio
Luke Fortner – Football – Mechanical Engineering
Cody Goatley – Football – Agricultural Economics
Colin Goodfellow – Football – Kinesiology
Darren Green – Football – Social Work
Rickey Hyatt Jr. – Football – Sociology
D’Eryk Jackson – Football – Communication
Zach Johnson – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Luke Leeper – Football – Kinesiology
Tyler Markray, Sr. – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Jordan Morrow – Football – Communication
William Nalty – Football – Communication
Josh Paschal – Football – Family Sciences
Clay Perry – Football – Management
Chance Poore – Football – Consumer Economics & Family Financial Counseling, Economics
Matt Ruffolo – Football – Business Administration
Earnest Sanders IV – Football – Communication
Clevan Thomas Jr. – Football – Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Keaton Upshaw – Football – Community and Leadership Development
Carrington Valentine – Football – Journalism
Jack Varga – Football – Finance, Marketing
Graham Wald – Football – Finance
Quintin Wilson – Football – Business Administration
Jalen Bigby – M Soccer – Marketing
Eythor Bjorgolfsson – M Soccer – Economics
Ben Damge – M Soccer – Finance, Accounting
Andrew Erickson – M Soccer – Marketing, Communication
Daniel Evans – M Soccer – Finance
Luis Grassow – M Soccer – Sociology
Cole Guindon – M Soccer – Management
Clay Holstad – M Soccer – Chemical Engineering
Brock Lindow – M Soccer – Computer Engineering
Enzo Mauriz – M Soccer – Management
Marcel Meinzer – M Soccer – Communication
Bailey Rouse – M Soccer – Environmental Engineering
Robert Screen – M Soccer – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology
Ryan Troutman – M Soccer – Management
Mason Visconti – M Soccer – Communication
Ben Wendell – M Soccer – Neuroscience
Valdis Bjorg – W Soccer – Psychology
Marissa Bosco – W Soccer – Education and Counseling-Psychology
Miranda Jimenez – W Soccer – Communication
Josie Knight – W Soccer – Psychology
Gretchen Mills – W Soccer – Accounting, Finance
Marie Olesen – W Soccer – Environmental & Sustainability Studies
Madi Rennie – W Soccer – Management, Integrated Strategic Communication
Jordyn Rhodes – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Hannah Richardson – W Soccer – Communication
Peyton Rimko – W Soccer – Management
Sarah Siekkinen – W Soccer – Civil Engineering
Steph Stull – W Soccer – Biomedical Engineering
Caroline Trout – W Soccer – Finance, Management
Ulfa Ulfarsdottir – W Soccer – Mathematical Economics
Anna Young – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Maddie Berezowitz – Volleyball – Finance, Management
Elise Goetzinger – Volleyball – Chemistry
Reagan Rutherford – Volleyball – Management
Cameron Scheitzach – Volleyball – Kinesiology
Madi Skinner – Volleyball – Human Nutrition
Alli Stumler – Volleyball – Elementary Education
Lauren Tharp – Volleyball – Special Education
Riah Walker – Volleyball – Undeclared
UK’s players on the SEC Honor Roll continues the trend of strong academic news:
In November, it was announced that UK student-athletes broke both school record for Federal Graduation Rate and tied the school record in the NCAA Graduation Success Rate. UK has broken or tied the GSR school record every year since the NCAA began measuring that statistic in 2005.
- Including the 2021 winter commencement and last spring’s graduation, 115 Wildcat student-athletes earned degrees during the 2021 calendar year.
- In December, 395 Wildcats achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the fall semester, including 107 Cats who reached 4.0 for the semester. That continued UK Athletics’ streak of 19 consecutive semesters with a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or higher.
UK Athletics supports the academic success of its student-athletes through CATS – the first academic center of its kind dedicated solely to serving student-athletes. CATS is an important component of UK’s Student-Athlete Experience division, committed to preparing student-athletes to enter life after UK.