1 person injured after crashing car into Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person is injured after crashing their car into a building in Lexington Saturday morning.

Lexington police say they responded around 3:30 a.m. to Tates Creek Center Drive for a vehicle in a building.

Police say when they arrived they found a truck inside a vacant store.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the building did have damage but has been deemed structurally safe.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.