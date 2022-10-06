1 officer guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights to begin serving sentence in Lexington

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than two years after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police, two of the officers involved in his murder will begin their federal prison terms.

Tou Thao will spend three and a half years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky and J. Alexander Kueng will be in jail for three years in Elkton, Ohio.

Both men were convicted in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights and not trying to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin as he kneeled on Floyd’s neck, ultimately leading to his death.

Thao kept a group of bystanders back and Kueng held down Floyd’s torso.