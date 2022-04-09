1 man dead, 2 people charged in Friday afternoon shooting

The victim has been identified as William C. Ashby of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of West New Circle Road around 1: 27 p.m. Friday to help another agency.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as William C. Ashby of Lexington.

Lexington Police have charged two people in connection to the homicide.

Police say 50-year-old Danny Sims and 30-year-old Alysha Noel were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Both Sims and Noel are currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Lexington Police Department.