1 in custody, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Downtown Lexington

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. near the Downtown Entertainment District in the 100-block of Cheapside Street.

Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers were working in the area and heard the gun shots.

An arrest was made at the scene. 28-year-old Adrian Black Jr has been arrested and charged with first degree assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.

