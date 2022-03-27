1 dead, 3 injured in Sunday morning car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person is dead, 3 others are injured after a car crash Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened between around 3 a.m. Sunday, on Versailles Road and Westmoreland Road.

Police say 2 cars were involved with a total 4 adults…1 died and 3 others had non life threatening injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

The road was shut down for several hours, opening back up late Sunday afternoon.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.