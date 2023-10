1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Old Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a crash on Old Richmond Road overnight Friday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Old Richmond Road.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Lexington police.

The road reopened around 8:45 a.m.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates