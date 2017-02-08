Bevin Says Kentucky to Lead US Spiritually

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky is in a position to lead the nation from “a moral and a spiritual perspective that is desperately needed.”

Bevin’s comments came Wednesday during a massive “Rally for Life” in the state Capitol rotunda and just hours before he was set to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address. Hundreds of people packed the rotunda to watch Bevin ceremonially sign two bills that ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and require a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

Bevin asked the crowd to applaud state lawmakers for passing the bills, one of which has been challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union.