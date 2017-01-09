Bevin: New laws will be in effect by Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – All seven bills passed in the General Assembly on Saturday are expected to be signed into law Monday.

Governor Matt Bevin called the statehouse’s rare Saturday session “historic.”

This is the first time in state history that the General Assembly has passed and sent bills to the governor during the first week of a session.

Most of the bills passed easily with the new Republican majority at the Capitol.

The bills require ultrasounds before abortions, ban abortions after 20 weeks, ban mandatory labor union dues, repeal the state’s prevailing wage law, ban union dues from being used for political donations, and replace the Board of Trustees at the University of Louisville.

“For people who wonder ‘what does good governance look like,’ I mean, the people who voted for change, they got it and they’re getting it,” said Governor Bevin. “They’re getting a sense of urgency and a sense of purpose that has not existed for a long time.”

Bevin has ten days to sign the bills.

He says he will hold ceremonial signings for all the bills to celebrate.