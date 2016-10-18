Tyson Gay: I don’t want to read about another senseless killing. “It has to stop.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Olympic sprinter, Tyson Gay attended a vigil at Lafayette High School honoring his slain daughter, Trinity Gay Monday.

It was the first time Gay talked publicly since the death of his 15-year-old daughter.

Gay addressed a crowd of thousands and thanked them for their support during this difficult time. He asked the community to focus on ending this type of violence.

“I don’t want to read in the paper next week about another senseless killing. It has to stop,” Gay said.

News of the tragic killing of Trinity Gay spread quickly throughout social media and made national headlines.

Police say Trinity was an innocent bystander, caught in crossfire during a shootout between two vehicles at a Lexington restaurant.

Friends who were with Trinity that night told ABC 36, they were hanging out and enjoying each others company when things took a tragic turn.

Tyson Gay told several media outlets that he saw his daughter last week while she was on Fall break.

During the vigil, Gay mentioned the best way to honor his daughter is to show compassion towards one another.

“Always protect each other no matter what. That’s what Trinity would’ve wanted, period. She was a happy girl all the time. She would’ve wanted God. Check each other, love each other, have fun. Just love,” Gay said.

Three men have been charged in connection to her death and pled not guilty. Investigators say Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae Taylor, 38, and his son D’markeo Taylor,19, fired shots in the parking lot of the Cookout restaurant — one bullet hitting Trinity.