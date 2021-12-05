Zero fee Adoption Drive begins at Woodford Humane Society

Its the 10th anniversary of the drive, with its partnership with Quantrell Subaru.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking to adopt a pet this holiday season, the Woodford Humane Society has begun its annual ‘Adoption Drive’.

The drive means there are zero adoption fees.

Beginning in 2012, its had more than 1,000 pets adopted.

According to the humane society, in 2019 248 animals were adopted and in 2020 even with covid restriction 125 pets were adopted.

Screening procedures for adoptions will remain in place and no animals will be placed on hold, so you’ll want to get your application in fast.

The drive started on Saturday at noon and will end Sunday December 19th.