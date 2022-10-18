You’ve likely heard about Amendment 2 on the ballot, but what about Amendment 1?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — As we near Election Day on Nov. 8, we’re breaking down what’s on the ballot this year to help you make your decision, including the amendments.

Amendment 2 is the one you’ve likely already heard about, as it pertains to abortion rights in Kentucky, while Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the General Assembly.

If people vote yes on Amendment 1, legislators would be able to meet more often and change laws more often.

The speaker of the House and Senate president would also be able to call special sessions and set the agenda.

If Kentuckians vote no on Amendment 1, current rules would stay in place and those powers would remain with the governor.

The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday explaining the amendments and how they would impact Kentucky

“Constitutional Amendment 1 is really long,” First Vice President Dee Pregilasco said. “It’s really complicated. Most people who don’t know much about the legislature will not understand what they’re talking about, so that’s really important.”

The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for next month’s elections is one week from today, on Tuesday, Oct. 25.