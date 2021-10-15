Youth killed when ATV crashes out of control, hits house

Accident happened Thursday afternoon, not wearing helmet

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a fatal ATV crash Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, October 14 at approximately 4:24 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal collision involving a juvenile on an ATV.

Preliminary investigations indicate a male juvenile was operating a 2004 Honda ATV on White Street in Tompkinsville in Monroe County along the Tennessee state line when he lost control and ran off the roadway, the KSP said in a statement.

After leaving the road, the ATV struck a tree and came to rest when it struck a house. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and was transported by EMS to the Monroe County Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, troopers said.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Jonathan Paull. Tpr. Paull was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Tompkinsville P.D. and Monroe County EMS.