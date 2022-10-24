Your dog can earn $10,000 a year as a pup influencer

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Dog lovers, listen up: your pup could be a star!

Check out some pics of these photogenic pups and ask yourself, is my dog even more photogenic!?

If you answered a resounding yes — you — errr, your dog — could make up to $10,000 a year!

Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a Chief Fluff Officer.

The job description all boils down to being cute and taking even cuter pictures while trying out some of the gifts from the website.

Just apply by Nov. 18.

There are thousands of applications so far.

It seems everyone is paws-itively sure their dog is the doggone cutest around.