Young boy survives 70 foot fall in Red River George

Wolfe County Search and Rescue called the boy's survival nothing short of a miracle.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wolfe County Search and Rescue calls a 4-year old boy’s survival from a 70-foot fall in the Red River Gorge, “nothing short of a miracle.”

Rescue crews say while hiking near Princess Arch, the little boy slipped away from his parents and fell off a cliff on Friday afternoon.

During the fall, the boy hit multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of 30-feet, falling 70-feet in all.

Crews say the boy’s father scrambled down the cliff, reached his son and carried him downhill, crossing the Red River at the Sheltie Trace suspension bridge, to reach KY 715.

Rescue crew team members met up with the father and son as the two reached Highway 715.

Crews say other than some scrapes and bruises, the boy was fine. He was checked out by Breathitt-Wolfe EMS and released to his parents, according to rescue crews.

The U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest provided scene safety.