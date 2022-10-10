You could see $4 gas again soon

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Gas prices are on the rise — again.

A gallon of regular could hit $4 in most of the country this week; it’s already there in a number of states.

That’s the bad news.

But there is some good news: Prices might not stay there long.

The recent rise — up 12 cents over last week — comes after news of OPEC’s decision to cut production.

But keep in mind, several west coast refineries have been off-line because of accidents or maintenance and now that they’re up and running, even in the face of the OPEC announcement, the price of gas in western states is already falling.

So experts say if you see four buck gas this week — you can expect it to drop back down by next week.