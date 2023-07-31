You can now text 911 for emergencies in Boyle Co.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — You can now text 911 for emergencies in Boyle County, Danville police said Monday.

The county is one of the latest to join a growing number to offer the service from its emergency call centers.

To use the new service, simply text 911 with what your emergency is.

The Federal Communications Commission still recommends calling 911 first if that option is available; however, if you can’t call, the text option is now available.

The following agencies in Kentucky offer the Text-to-911 service: