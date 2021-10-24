YMCA’s Black Achievers visit Eastern Kentucky University

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University’s College of Health and Human Sciences hosted the YMCA Black Achievers of Lexington and Louisville this morning.

Students started with a tour of EKU’s Rowlette Building before heading over to the New Science Building. The program is designed to develop future leadership potential and encourage youth’s to pursue higher educational and career goals.

Camille Madison, Assistant to the Louisville YMCA Black Achievers spoke about the opportunities presented by at the event.

“YMCA Achievers is her for an event to learn more about the medical field here at EKU. Students are able to access different avenues of that department. They’re able to get hands on experience and talk to professors as well as learn about admission on how to get accepted into the program,” Madison said.

The students were also given the chance to meet with EKU President David McFaddin and other members of the school’s faculty.