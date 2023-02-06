YMCA of Central Kentucky asks for support to reach $550K fundraising goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — YMCA of Central Kentucky is asking for the community’s help to reach its $550,000 fundraising goal to support Y programs and services.

According to a press release, the campaign kicks off Monday and runs for eight weeks.

“Everyone thinks of the Y as a swim and gym, but there is so much more than many people realize. From healthy living programs to summer day camps, from swim lessons to college readiness, from preventive health care to food distribution, not only does the Y strengthen minds and bodies – it strengthens our entire community,” said Jessica Berry, vice president of mission advancement. “100% of the proceeds from the Impact Campaign go towards the Y’s Open Doors financial assistance program to provide equitable membership and program opportunities for all, no matter your income level.”

In 2022, YMCA of Central Kentucky provided more than $570,000 in financial assistance to 2,033 people and families through Y programs and services.

For more information, you can visit ycmacky.org.