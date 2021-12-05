YMCA Fit4All, free fitness classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA held a Fit4All event Sunday for anyone in the community. The ‘Y’ says it was offering free shortened fitness classes at all central Kentucky locations so people could get a sense of what it has to offer and encourage a healthy lifestyle during the holidays.

“The YMCA really is for all, so whenever we have an opportunity like this where people that are not even members to come in, they can really sample what the YMCA has to offer and fitness is really just one of the pieces the YMCA really has,” says Brent Wallace, YMCA Regional Operations Director.

The ‘Y’ says it’s encouraging people to sign up for the Reindeer Ramble 5k and 10k races on December 11th. For more information on how to register, click HERE.