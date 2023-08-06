YMCA, FCPS team up for back to school rallies across Central KY

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The YMCA and Fayette County Public Schools partnered up Saturday to host annual back to school rallies across central Kentucky.

In Lexington, city and community leaders gathered at Douglass Park to help make sure students and families were well prepared for the upcoming school year.

“We’re ready. We are ready. I’ve never been excited, as much as I am about this coming school year,” says Dr. Demetrus Liggins, the superintendent for FCPS.

“This is really the kickoff to this school season for us today with backpack rallies around central Kentucky,” says Paula Anderson, the director of the YMCA for Central Kentucky.

Around 5500 backpacks full of school supplies were given out at those rallies in Lexington, Frankfort and Jessamine County. It was all part of an effort to make sure students have what they need before the first bell rings.

“It’s not just the issue of having supplies. It’s the issue of having confidence when you walk into school that you have the same thing that all the other children have right? And you’re ready. You’ve got the tools and the equipment that you need to really get off to a strong start,” says Anderson.

The rallies also included free food, children’s games, inflatables, and information. Superintendent Liggins says the upcoming school year will include a lot of changes, aimed at helping make the students learning experience better through the new slogan: Education Beyond Expectation.

“It’s going to be a game-changer for Fayette County. We’re doing big things, we’re changing lives and really have a focus on ensuring that all means all when it comes to our kids and making sure all of our ids are achieving at a high level,” says Liggins.

While some students have started back, others start back in the coming days and weeks.