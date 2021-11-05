Year of stand for the arts awards
Ovation to award $150,000 to 15 arts and cultural organizations in Charter Markets across the country.
LEXINGTON, Ky. – (WTVQ/OVATION TV) – The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center was announced as one of the recipients of the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.
Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Charter have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education.
According to Ovation TV, this year, 15 organizations will receive support in Charter markets across the country.
Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following
criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery
connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts, and advocacy for underserved
populations in their communities, according to Ovation TV.
“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Charter as we recognize a landmark 50 arts
organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative,” stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content
Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. “Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to
support local arts organizations, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities.”
This year, recipients include the first-ever tribal arts organization to be selected for a Stand For The Arts
Award, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a center dedicated to
educating the public about the Native American point of view for a better understanding of Indigenous
ways of life.
They say additional recipients include former recipients, Groundswell, a New York-based
an organization that brings together youth, artists and community organizations to use art as a tool for
social change, and SoundBites, a Columbia, SC, organization that helps inspire underprivileged children
to discover and develop their hidden musical gifts and talents through access to musical instruments and
proper instruction.
“We have reached an important milestone through our partnership with Ovation TV, having awarded
$500,000 toward outstanding work through arts education, since the start of Stand For The Arts
program,” said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter. “Our support of
this initiative is yet another avenue for Charter to help make a positive impact in the communities it
serves.”
Each organization has received a $10,000 Stand For The Arts award to support its efforts. The
Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:
Ava Community Arts Center, Gillette, WY
CNY Arts, Syracuse, NY
Creative City Project, Orlando, FL
Dallas Black Dance Theater, Dallas, TX
DrewBoy Creative Gallery, Richland, WA
Donkey Mill Art Center, Hōlualoa, HI
Friends of Schools of the Arts, Rochester, NY
Groundswell, New York, NY
Missoula Children’s Theater, Missoula, MT
Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Southern Hills Art Council, Jackson County, OH
SoundBites, Columbia, SC
The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center, Lexington, KY
The Wooden Floor, Orange County/Santa Ana, CA
Youth Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI
More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at
www.standforthearts.com.