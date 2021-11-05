Year of stand for the arts awards

Ovation to award $150,000 to 15 arts and cultural organizations in Charter Markets across the country.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (WTVQ/OVATION TV) – The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center was announced as one of the recipients of the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.

Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Charter have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education.

According to Ovation TV, this year, 15 organizations will receive support in Charter markets across the country.

Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following

criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery

connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts, and advocacy for underserved

populations in their communities, according to Ovation TV.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Charter as we recognize a landmark 50 arts

organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative,” stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content

Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. “Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to

support local arts organizations, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities.”

This year, recipients include the first-ever tribal arts organization to be selected for a Stand For The Arts

Award, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a center dedicated to

educating the public about the Native American point of view for a better understanding of Indigenous

ways of life.

They say additional recipients include former recipients, Groundswell, a New York-based

an organization that brings together youth, artists and community organizations to use art as a tool for

social change, and SoundBites, a Columbia, SC, organization that helps inspire underprivileged children

to discover and develop their hidden musical gifts and talents through access to musical instruments and

proper instruction.

“We have reached an important milestone through our partnership with Ovation TV, having awarded

$500,000 toward outstanding work through arts education, since the start of Stand For The Arts

program,” said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter. “Our support of

this initiative is yet another avenue for Charter to help make a positive impact in the communities it

serves.”

Each organization has received a $10,000 Stand For The Arts award to support its efforts. The

Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

Ava Community Arts Center, Gillette, WY

CNY Arts, Syracuse, NY

Creative City Project, Orlando, FL

Dallas Black Dance Theater, Dallas, TX

DrewBoy Creative Gallery, Richland, WA

Donkey Mill Art Center, Hōlualoa, HI

Friends of Schools of the Arts, Rochester, NY

Groundswell, New York, NY

Missoula Children’s Theater, Missoula, MT

Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Southern Hills Art Council, Jackson County, OH

SoundBites, Columbia, SC

The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center, Lexington, KY

The Wooden Floor, Orange County/Santa Ana, CA

Youth Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at

www.standforthearts.com.