Yarmuth gives farewell speech after 16-year House career

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has given his farewell speech in the House as the Kentuckian approaches the conclusion of a 16-year career.

The Louisville Democrat has served as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

In his speech Wednesday, Yarmuth described what he’ll miss and won’t miss as he prepares to end his House career.

Yarmuth says he’ll miss many of his colleagues, some of whom he counts among his best friends.

Yarmuth says he won’t miss the emphasis on raising money.

Yarmuth announced last year he wouldn’t seek another term.

Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey was elected to succeed him.