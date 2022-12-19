Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he’s donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville.

The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District.

As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a key role in congressional passage of relief measures as the country reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

The collection includes digital and paper materials.

Included are working drafts of legislation he sponsored, correspondence, recorded interviews and other materials tracing his congressional record.