WWI-era plane forced to make ‘controlled crash’ after engine lost power in Ky.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A WWI-era plane that made a “controlled crash” in Greenville Monday evening suffered heavy damages while landing in a field.

The plane made “an emergency landing” and crashed at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville around 5:30 p.m. It was en route to Bowling Green after refueling at the Anton Airport in Hopkins County.

According to the Kentucky Air National Guard, the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet. Both civilian pilots walked away from the downed plane and no injuries were reported, however, one pilot checked in to an area hospital for evaluation.

The historical plane “suffered heavy damages” while landing in an open field at the training site. The plane was recently on display at an air show in Indiana.

The 1913 WWI plane is one of six remaining in the world and the only one that is certified for coast-to-coast flights, the Air National Guard added.