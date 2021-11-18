WTVQ ABC 36 REVIEW: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ breathes new life into classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For years, Taylor Swift has been a dominant figure in the music industry. From sold-out stadium tours to releasing two critically-acclaimed albums last year, Swift’s creativity seems to know no bounds.

After the news came out that Swift would be re-recording her first six albums after issues acquiring the masters from Big Machine Records and a private-equity group, hype began to build around how her early work would sound with her latest artistry.

The first re-release “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” was a hit, allowing new fans to discover classic songs from her library as well as letting old fans reminisce on the days of 2008. With its success, the announcement that her 2012 record “Red” was the next to get a refresh was an exciting promise.

If there’s one thing Swift does, it’s come through on promises. That’s never been clearer than how magnificent “Red (Taylor’s Version)” turned out.

Even with 30 songs and a two-hour and 10 minute runtime, Swift is able to make all of her old hits new again.

Chart-toppers “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version),” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” and “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version)” are just as fun to sing at the top of your lungs while feeling more nuanced by Swift’s mature vocals.

Deeper cuts from the original like “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version),” “The Last Time (Taylor’s Version)” and “The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)” are sure to be favorites of fans who might not have fully embraced the songs the first time around.

One interesting aspect to the re-recorded albums is Swift bringing out songs from the vault that she held onto. On this latest album, “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and “Run (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” all shine with not only Swift’s performance, but with features from Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran respectively as well.

The most anticipated part of the album though was the promise of a 10-minute version of Swift’s heart-wrenching “All Too Well.” The song about a short-lived love affair between a young Swift and an older man hit audiences hard nearly 10 years ago. Now, the longer version packs the same punch while illuminating more about the relationship and the dynamics that made it stick with her. The accompanying short film for the new version accentuates that with stellar performances from Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

All in all, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” proves to be even better than its original. Swift’s more experienced vocals fit perfectly with the songwriting that made her a star all those years ago. Nostalgia is sure to shade some fans perspective of the album. However, any hints of the past on this record just add to the experience. Listening to a new version of a song that was a soundtrack to another point in time is magical in a way.

Like autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place, this album is impossible to forget.

— HAGAN WELLS, WTVQ ABC 36 News Music Buff