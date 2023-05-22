Wrong-way driving a growing problem, AAA Blue Grass says

AAA Blue Grass says wrong-way driving is a growing problem — not only in the state but across the country.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, fatalities resulting from wrong-way driving crashes involve high-speed, head-on or opposite-direction sideswipe crashes, which tend to be more severe than other types of traffic crashes.

Researchers also found the odds of being a wrong-way driver increased with alcohol impairment, older age and driving without any passengers.

AAA and the National Transportation Safety Board want to remind drivers to use common sense before getting behind the wheel: