Wrong-way driving a growing problem, AAA Blue Grass says
AAA Blue Grass says wrong-way driving is a growing problem — not only in the state but across the country.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, fatalities resulting from wrong-way driving crashes involve high-speed, head-on or opposite-direction sideswipe crashes, which tend to be more severe than other types of traffic crashes.
Researchers also found the odds of being a wrong-way driver increased with alcohol impairment, older age and driving without any passengers.
AAA and the National Transportation Safety Board want to remind drivers to use common sense before getting behind the wheel:
- If you are driving, don’t drink. If you are drinking, don’t drive
- If you consume alcohol, marijuana or potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive
- Also, stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy. Fatigue impacts reaction time and judgment, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk