Wreck closed stretch of Route 550 in Floyd County on Tuesday

The accident happened near the entrance to the Floyd County Board of Education

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of Route 550 in Floyd County was closed Tuesday afternoon following an accident, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the accident involved two vehicles near the entrance to the Floyd County Board of Education.

No other details were immediately available.