‘Worst case of animal cruelty I’ve seen’: Middlesboro police rescue 77 animals from neglect situation

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Middlesboro police rescued 77 animals from a neglect situation on Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant on a home on Lothbury Avenue after an anonymous tip was reported to Bell County Animal Control, according to WRIL.

Animal Control Director Patsy Bracken said it was “the worst case of animal abuse” she’d ever seen.

Outside, dogs were found in knee-high grass in the yard in different stages of mange, and another set of dogs were in a pen covered with urine and feces with water in buckets covered with mold. Some dogs’ fur was so matted they were unable to walk. Inside, dozens of dogs were found in multiple cages stacked upon each other with no water or food,

Nine dogs had to be euthanized immediately.

A total of 77 animals were taken including one cat, 13 rabbits and 63 dogs.

Woodrow Wyatt and Althea Wyatt were cited on 77 counts of animal cruelty. Their first court appearance is Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook that they are assisting the shelter in finding rescues to help the pets that were removed.